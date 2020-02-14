🔥Police probe into former officer Harry Miller's tweets about transgender people was 'disproportionate', High Court judge rules🔥

A High Court judge has struck a blow for free speech after ruling a police investigation into tweets about transgender people was disproportionate, saying: “We have never lived in an Orwellian society”.

Former police officer Harry Miller, 54, found himself at the centre of a hate crime probe after sending a series of tweets, and was visited by a PC at work who told him he could face prosecution if he continued to post his views.

Mr Miller insisted he had been contributing to legitimate political debate on trans issues, and went to the High Court to challenge the way he was treated and recordings of “hate incidents” by police forces across the country.

Ruling this morning, Mr Justice Julian Knowles agreed that actions of Humberside Police had a “chilling effect” on airing contentious opinions, saying officers had “disproportionately interfered with his right of freedom of expression”

“The judgment emphasises the vital importance of free speech in a democracy and provides a reminder that free speech includes not only the inoffensive, but the irritating, the contentious, the eccentric, the heretical, the unwelcome and the provocative, and that the freedom only to speak inoffensively is not worth having”, he said.

“There was not a shred of evidence that (Mr Miller) was at risk of committing a criminal offence.

“The effect of the police turning up at his place of work because of his political opinions must not be underestimated.

“To do so would be to undervalue a cardinal democratic freedom. In this country we have never had a Cheka, a Gestapo or a Stasi. We have never lived in an Orwellian society.”

The judge rejected Mr Miller’s argument that guidance from the College of Policing, the professional body for the police service in England and Wales, was “disproportionate and unlawfully interfered with his right of free speech”.

He said the guidance, which governs all allegations of hate crimes, was “lawful” and “draws upon many years of work on hate crime and hate incidents which began with the 1999 Macpherson Report into the murder of Stephen Lawrence in 1993”.

The incident, which followed tweets between November 2018 and January 2019, prompted Mr Miller to found the campaign group Fair Cop, a pressure group raising concerns about the criminalisation of people expressing their views which do not cross a criminal threshold.

Comedy writer Graham Linehan, who has been outspoken on Twitter on trans issues, was among supporters wearing ‘Fair Cop’ t-shirts for this morning’s ruling.

At the centre of the case were tweets by Mr Miller from the account @HarryTheOwl – which has since been suspended – about proposed reforms to the Gender Recognition Act.

His lawyer Ian Wise QC told the court Mr Miller “has never expressed hatred towards the transgender community, or sought to incite such hatred in others, and has simply questioned (at times provocatively and using humour) the belief that trans women are women and should be treated as such for all purposes.”

The judge made a declaration that the police actions, including recording of Mr Miller’s tweets as a “non-crime hate incident”, visiting him at work, and suggesting he could face prosecution if he continued tweeting, had infringed on his rights.

He stopped short of ordering the police to remove its record of the incident from internal systems, but said the force should add a note that today’s ruling had been made.

The judge also said this was a case which could go to the Supreme Court over the legality of the police hate crime policy as a matter of “sufficient wider importance”.