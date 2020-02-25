🔥Police probe after third laser attack on plane in Oxfordshire🔥

Police are appealing after a third plane this month was targeted by a laser in Oxfordshire.

On Saturday a beam of light was pointed at a massive RAF C17 military aircraft, which can be used to transport troops, cargo and even tanks.

The plane was targeted with the laser as it was flying near RAF Brize Norton at around 5.50pm.

Two similar occurrences happened earlier in the month, when two civilian training aircraft were hit.

An RAF C17 (pictured) was one of the aircraft targeted (PA)

On February 4 a male pilot, aged 21, was left with burn injuries to his eye after being targeted with a green laser at around 7.15pm.

He had been flying out of Oxford Airport and when he landed he was taken to hospital.

Due to the nature of the injuries he is currently unable to fly.

Another pilot was targeted with the same colour laser on February 5 at 5.45pm in the same area.

In this incident there were no injuries and the plane landed safely.

The incidents happened near RAF Brize Norton, Oxfordshire(Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The C17 pilots also managed to avoid injury and land their plane safely.

PC Renee Gabbey-Cristofini of Thames Valley Police said: “This is the third such incident in the month of February, and I am appealing to anybody with any information about this latest attack to contact police.

“Due to the location of this third incident, this is being linked to previous attacks.

“These incidents are very concerning and pose a real threat to the aircraft, those on board and the wider public.”

People indicted on charges under the Laser Misuse (Vehicle) Act 2018 can face up to five years in prison.

Information can be reported to the police on 101 using reference number 43200061703.