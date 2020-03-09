🔥Police probe after man in 40s 'raped' in south London park🔥
Police have launched a study following a man in his 40s reported being raped in a south London park.
The alleged sex attack happened in Beddington Park in Sutton in the first hours of Monday morning.
A Met Police spokesperson said it just happened at about 2am.
They added: “The victim, a guy in his 40s, has been supported by specialist officers.”
No arrests have already been made and enquiries continue.
A person with information is asked to call 101 with CAD reference 522/9Mar