Police probe after man in 40s 'raped' in south London park

News
Police have launched a study following a man in his 40s reported being raped in a south London park.

The alleged sex attack happened in Beddington Park in Sutton in the first hours of Monday morning.

A Met Police spokesperson said it just happened at about 2am.

They added: “The victim, a guy in his 40s, has been supported by specialist officers.”

No arrests have already been made and enquiries continue.

A person with information is asked to call 101 with CAD reference 522/9Mar

