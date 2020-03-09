🔥Police pin man to ground outside Westminster Abbey ahead of royals arriving for Commonwealth Day Service🔥

A man has been tackled to the ground by police officers outside Westminster Abbey ahead of the Queen and other royals arriving at the Commonwealth Day Service.

It is understood that two men were stopped by police after running into the road outside the central London church.

Pictures show one man being pinned to the ground by officers, while another is seen sitting on the road, alongside a Met Police officer.

The Queen is due to arrive for the annual service and will be joined by other members of the royal family.

Harry and Meghan are also set to attend as their final bow before stepping down as senior royals.