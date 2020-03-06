🔥Police open investigation into Eric Dier confrontation with Tottenham supporter🔥

Police have opened an investigation into Eric Dier’s confrontation with a supporter following Tottenham’s defeat to Norwich on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Met told Standard Sport: “Police are aware of an incident following the conclusion of the Tottenham v Norwich match on Wednesday, 4 March where a player entered the crowd. Officers have reviewed footage of the incident and enquiries are ongoing. There have been no arrests.”

Spurs and the Football Association will put their own investigations on hold while police look into the incident, with the force keen to speak to Dier, his younger brother Patrick and the fan who allegedly abused the Spurs defender.

Dier entered the stands in the aftermath of Spurs’ defeat on penalties in the FA Cup fifth round and scaled several rows of seats in an attempt to confront of fan, who was said to have been abusing him and became involved in an altercation with his brother.

The incident happened in a corporate section behind the dugouts where players’ families sit, and Dier is seen to be saying, ‘That’s my brother’ in one of a number of videos posted to social media in the aftermath.

Dier was said to be calm after the match and left the stadium via a back route after being escorted to the dressing room with his brother.

Spurs are confident of being able to identify the supporter in question via CCTV.

At this stage, the club is said to be fully supportive of Dier and are not thought to be planning to discipline the 26-year-old. Jose Mourinho, the Spurs manager, said afterwards that he “would not agree” with a club punishment.

The FA are unlikely to be so lenient, however, with the governing body having asked for observations from Dier and the club on Thursday, while they may also seek to speak to the supporter. The FA are investigating whether Dier broke any specific rules by entering the stands but, regardless, they are likely to conclude that he endangered supporters.

Mourinho said: “Eric Dier did something that we professionals cannot do but in these circumstances every one of us would do. Because when somebody insults you and your family is there and you get involved with the person that is insulting you, in this case a younger brother, I think Eric did what we professional we cannot do. But I repeat, probably everyone of us would do.”

Dier is available for Spurs’ visit to Burnley on Saturday.