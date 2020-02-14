police-officer-questions-why-she’s-taking-florida-girl-to-mental-facility-in-new-video

New police body camera video shows a police deputy openly questioning why she and another officer are taking a 6-year-old Florida girl to a mental health facility after the girl’s school said she was being disruptive. The video shows the girl did not know where she was going before she was held at the facility for 48 hours without her mother. Manuel Bojorquez is following the case that puts Florida’s Baker Act under new scrutiny.

