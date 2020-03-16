🔥Police officer pleaded with Pc Andrew Harper to 'stay with me' as he fought to save his life, court hears🔥

A police officer pleaded with Pc Andrew Harper to “stay with me” as he fought desperately to save his life, a court has heard.

The 28-year-old had been responding to an emergency call in Berkshire last August when he was dragged behind a car and killed.

Pc Nick Kluger, a Thames Valley firearms officer, described “an immense sense of dread and an urgency” when he heard that an officer was down.

In a statement read out in Old Bailey, he said that officers used first aid techniques to try and keep Pc Harper alive.

Seat which was stopped by PC Harper

As he and members from Thames Valley and the Ministry of Defence Police got out a defibrillator, he “said something like ‘Stay with me, buddy, the ambulance will be here soon and they’ll sort you out’.”

He had a “feeling of elation” when he saw a paramedic arrive, but this quickly disappeared when he saw the expression on the emergency worker’s face, the court heard.

Paramedic Chris Darley said Pc Harper’s injuries were “incompatible with life”.

Henry Long, 18, sitting at the Old Bailey

His statement read: “I felt it was unfair to continue with CPR after what Pc Harper had been through.”

Another officer told the court that Pc Harper’s body was seen “tumbling” in the road.

Ufton Lane, near Sulhamstead, Berkshire, where Pc Andrew Harper died.

Police Constable Andy Kemp said he was called to the area due to a reported theft of a quad bike and told the Old Bailey he saw a Seat Toledo driving “very fast” near the A4 .

The dog handler added: “From the way the car came across the junction, it came out very, very quickly, and there was something that was dragging from behind, and it made me think that they had stolen an ATM, a cash machine from somewhere.”

When he saw the officer’s body in the road in Ufton Lane, he said: “It appeared to be tumbling.”

where Pc Harper died

Henry Long, 18, from Mortimer, Reading, and two 17-year-olds, who cannot be named for legal reasons, all deny murdering the Thames Valley Police officer in August last year.

They all admit conspiring to steal a quad bike, and Long has admitted manslaughter, which the younger boys deny.

The court heard that when Long and one of the 17-year-olds were arrested on suspicion of murder they remained “quiet and calm”.

near the scene where the 28-year-old officer died

Pc Warren Mason found them in a caravan at the Four Houses Corner site in Ufton Nervet, fully dressed at around 12.50am.

Another man present was shirtless and it appeared he had been in bed, the jury was told.

Mr Polnay read the officer’s statement, which said: “Long and (the 17-year-old) remained very quiet and calm. Long and (the 17-year-old) stepped out of the caravan to talk to me.”

He went on: “I explained to them that a police officer had died and I was arresting them on suspicion of murder. Long and (the 17-year-old) remained calm and collected.”

The pair were arrested for a second time at 12.57am by Pc Simon Denton.

Jurors were shown footage from his body-worn video, in which Long can be heard saying: “Does it look like I’ve done a murder? It’s upsetting, he’s calling me a murderer.”