Police: Northwoods boy, 15, accidentally shot, killed 12-year-old sister

Northwoods police stand watch outside a home in the 6700 block of Charlie Dooley Drive on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, after a 12-year-old girl was killed by a gunshot. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Christian Gooden

NORTHWOODS — A 15-year-old boy accidentally shot his younger sister, killing her, at their Northwoods home earlier this week, police said Friday.Nakyah Durham, 12, was shot at their home Wednesday in the 6700 block of Charlie Dooley Drive.She was a seventh-grader at Bel-Nor School.Police this week had declined to say who held the gun that fired the fatal shot, only explaining that it was an accidental shooting.The Post-Dispatch spoke Thursday with Nakyah’s great-grandmother who said the 15-year-old was holding the gun, dropped it and it accidentally discharged. Police have not confirmed that account.Police said Friday the case is now considered a homicide and the brother was turned over to juvenile authorities.“It is now apparent the brother of the victim was handling the firearm when it was accidentally discharged and struck the victim,” St. Louis County police Sgt. Ben Granda said.The 15-year-old has been referred to St. Louis County Family Courts for involuntary manslaughter.

