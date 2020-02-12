🔥Police: No foul play suspected after two women found dead in same room of O’Fallon, Mo., senior complex🔥

O’FALLON, Mo. — Autopsies are scheduled Wednesday on two women found dead Tuesday in the same room of a senior living facility in O’Fallon.Police said their deaths are not suspicious, and no foul play is suspected. The bodies were found at the Grace Gardens senior complex at 116 West Pitman Street.”As of right now, there is zero indication of any kind of criminal activity, or suspicious activity at this time,” O’Fallon Police Officer Tony Michalka said on Wednesday.Michalka said the women were 68 and 52 years old. He did not release the women’s names and said he didn’t know if they were related.At first, officials suspected a carbon monoxide leak, so firefighters tested the air, Michalka said. They didn’t detect carbon monoxide but something else, and it turned out to be a false positive, Michalka said.Emergency personnel initially responded to a hazardous materials call at the facility but authorities later clarified that there was no evidence of a hazardous situation.Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.