🔥Police name baby, woman killed in weekend St. Louis car crash🔥

ST. LOUIS — Police on Tuesday identified a 1-year-old boy and a woman who died from injuries in a crash in north St. Louis on Saturday afternoon.Police say the T-bone crash happened when the driver of a 1990 Chevy Celebrity turned into the path of a 2006 Dodge Ram before 6 p.m. near Riverview Drive and Scranton Avenue.A passenger in the Chevy, Odessa Draper, 73, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 1-year-old passenger in the same car, Joseph Harris, died the next day from his injuries. There were two other children in the car at the time, a 2-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy who complained of abdominal pain and was taken to a hospital. Neither driver was injured. The St. Louis Police Department’s accident-reconstruction unit was called to investigate.No further details were available Tuesday afternoon. Riverview Drive has been the site of multiple fatal car wrecks in the past several years.

