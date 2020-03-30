🔥Police launch investigation after Jack Grealish is pictured at site of Range Rover crash🔥

Police have launched an investigation after pictures of Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish emerged on social media following an incident in which a Range Rover crashed into parked cars.

West Midlands Police were called to Dickens Heath just before 10am yesterday after two parked cars had suffered minor damage.

The force said a driver left his details with a member of the public before leaving on foot.

An image later appeared online of a damaged white Range Rover, as well as one of a man resembling Grealish in slippers and a blue hoodie.

Damaged: Range Rover at the scene (PA)

In a statement, West Midlands Police said: “We were called to Dickens Heath just before 10am to reports that a Range Rover had crashed into two parked cars.

“The driver left his details with a member of the public before leaving on foot and will be spoken to by police in due course. Minor damage was caused to the parked vehicles.

“Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch.”

Standard Sport contacted Villa for comment.