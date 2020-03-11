Police: Jefferson County man charged after he sent child porn to undercover officer

CLAYTON — A Jefferson County man was charged Tuesday with a first-degree felony count of promoting child pornography, according to St. Louis County police.

Michael Kreitler, as shown in a booking photo provided by St. Louis County police.

Michael Kreitler, 54, of the 6800 block of Reginald Drive in Byrnes Mill, was being held Tuesday at the St. Louis County jail. His bond was set at $75,000, cash only. Police said they began investigating when they say Kreitler sent an undercover officer links to download hundreds of videos and images of child pornography.Kreitler was a counseling supervisor at the Lutheran Family and Children’s Services, police said. It wasn’t clear Tuesday if Kreitler has an attorney to speak on his behalf.Police are asking anyone with relevant information to call the St. Louis County Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit at 314-615-8618.

