🔥Police investigating offensive Hillsborough disaster social media post after Watford vs Liverpool🔥

Police are investigating a social media post that mocked up Watford captain Troy Deeney celebrating in front of Liverpool fans being crushed during the Hillsborough disaster.

The post was made on Facebook over the weekend after Watford beat Liverpool 3-0 at Vicarage Road to end the visitors’ unbeaten Premier League run.

A user posted a mocked-up image of Deeney, who scored the third goal on Saturday after Ismaila Sarr’s opening brace, celebrating in front of Liverpool fans being crushed during the Hillsborough disaster, which claimed the lives of 96 people in April 1989.

Supporters of both clubs spotted the post with the mocked-up image and immediately called for action to be taken.

Using their ‘We Campaign’, which was launched in October of last year, Watford were able to quickly highlight the situation to Hertfordshire Police, with whom they are working to combat discrimination and prejudiced behaviour.

The scheme aims to protect everyone connected with Watford – players, ex-players, staff, fans, the local community – and people are urged to to call out offenders using the hashtags #Watford or #BuzzOff on social media.

The club were alerted to the offensive post and have in turn contacted Hertfordshire Police, who are now looking into the matter.

In a post on social media on Monday night, Watford wrote: “#watfordfc thanks fans of the Hornets & @LFC for their help in highlighting offensive material posted to social media.

“Through our We Campaign, we’ve quickly highlighted all relevant info to @HertsPolice Hate Crime Unit and they are now investigating the matter.”

Responding to a request for comment, Hertfordshire Police said: “Hertfordshire Constabulary is investigating an incident of malicious communications, where an offensive image referencing the Hillsborough disaster was reportedly posted on a football-related social media site following the Watford v Liverpool match at Vicarage Road on Saturday 29 February.

In Pictures | Watford vs Liverpool | 29/02/2020

“Officers have launched an investigation and are conducting extensive enquiries, as well as working in close partnership with Watford FC.

“If you have any information about this incident, please contact police quoting crime reference 41/19384/20.

“You can report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via web chat at www.herts.police.uk/contact or call non-emergency number 101.”