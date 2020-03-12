A woman was forced to flee a bus in east London after a man sat behind her and exposed himself.

The victim, 22, boarded the 175 bus from Romford to Dagenham just after 2am on November 9 last year.

She was sitting on the upper deck of the bus, near the front, when a man got on and sat behind her.

He then indecently exposed himself for some time, police said.

Once the woman realised what was happening she exited the bus.

The man then got off at the next stop.

He is described as being of Asian appearance, medium build around 5ft 8ins tall and aged in his early twenties.

He has stubble on his face and dark, slightly curly hair described as “messy”.

He was wearing a red hooded jacket, blue jeans, black trainers and a black bag on his right shoulder.

Detectives have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Darren Barlow on 07825 378289, to contact 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.