🔥Police in Australia plan to use siren-equipped drones to help enforce coronavirus lockdown🔥

Australian police say they will use drones fitted with sirens to help ensure people are adhering to social distancing rules introduced to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Australia has banned meetings of more than two people not in the same household, with a possible fine of A$1,000 (around £493) for those who breach the rules.

The Western Australia police force has said it will use drones to break up gatherings that break quarantine rules, and to give announcements about coronavirus.

The drones will be able to broadcast up to one kilometre (0.6 miles), the police said in a Facebook post.

The new measures are to help the police keep to social distancing themselves and slow the spread of the virus, the post added.

More than 4,500 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Australia. A total of 19 people have died after contracting the virus.

The news comes as people around the world adapt to new quarantine conditions.

Some British police have faced criticism for enforcing the UK’s coronavirus lockdown too strongly , after a series of incidents including Derbyshire Police monitoring walkers with drones.

Police have clamped down on people flouting lockdown rules (Getty Images)

Assistant Metropolitan police commissioner Neil Basu warned on Monday against “overzealous” police work.

His words came after former Supreme Justice Jonathan Sumption compared Britain’s lockdown to a “police state” in a BBC interview.

The British Government ordered people to stay at home on March 23 – except for essential work that can’t be done from home, as well as medical trips, daily exercise and weekly shopping.

And some elements of the lockdown could last for six months, deputy chief medical officer Dr Jenny Harries said last week.