UPDATED at 9: 15 a.m. Thursday with name of man who died.ST. LOUIS — A 37-year-old man has died after he was stunned by a Taser shot by a St. Louis sheriff’s deputy who was serving a restraining order, authorities said Wednesday.Police identified the man as Joshua Kessinger. He lived in the first block of Beverly Place, in the Visitation Park neighborhood of north St. Louis.Deputies arrived at a home on Beverly Place about 5: 30 p.m. Tuesday to serve the temporary restraining order against the man, requiring him to leave the residence.Kessinger tried to assault the two deputy sheriffs, officials said, and a struggle ensued, with one of the deputies deploying his Taser. Kessinger became unresponsive and deputies called for medical assistance, officials said.Kessinger died at a hospital. An official cause of death has not been determined. Sheriff’s officials are working with St. Louis police and the Circuit Attorney’s Office to investigate.The two deputies involved, who are 30- and 16-year veterans of the sheriff’s office, are now on paid leave. The deputy who used the Taser is a 69-year-old man, police said. His name was not released. The other deputy is a 45-year-old man.Deputy Gregg Christian said the office does have policies on the use of Tasers. They can only be deployed three times on a single person, according to policy. It’s not clear how many times the 37-year-old was shot. The model used by the St. Louis Sheriff’s Office sends an electric current for five seconds after it’s deployed.