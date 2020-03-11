🔥Police identify man fatally shot while walking in Berkeley🔥

BERKELEY — One man has died and another is recovering from injuries after they were shot at from a vehicle Monday, according to St. Louis County Police.Police identified the man fatally shot on Tuesday afternoon as Eddie Wesley, 28, of the first block of Bayview Court in Ferguson. On Monday, Berkeley police got a call at 5: 48 p.m. about a shooting in the 6200 block of Garfield Avenue. Two men had been walking down the street there when they were shot by one or more people in a passing car, police said. No description of the vehicle was available. The two men were taken by ambulance to a hospital, where Wesley. The 29-year-old man was said to have non-life-threatening injuries. Berkeley police requested assistance from police in St. Louis County, who are now heading the investigation.