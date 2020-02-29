Police identify homicide victim in St. Louis

A woman is consoled after a shooting homicide on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in the 5800 block of Page at Goodfellow Blvd. after a man was shot in the chest in the parking lot of St. Louis Fish and Chicken. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

A St. Louis police detective is on the scene on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in the 5800 block of Page Boulevard at Goodfellow Boulevard after a man was shot in the chest in the parking lot of St. Louis Fish and Chicken. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — Police on Saturday identified a man shot to death in St. Louis the night before as Corey Cunningham, 24, of the 3200 block of Natural Bridge Avenue.Cunningham was found fatally shot about 8:50 p.m. in the 5800 block of Page Boulevard in the city’s West End neighborhood.Police had no details about possible suspects, and were asking people with information about the shooting to call homicide detectives at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.Crime

