Police identify 3 men killed in plane crash on Interstate 55 in central Illinois

Lincoln, Illinois, firefighters, Illinois State Police and other investigators respond to the crash of a small airplane in the southbound lane of I-55 over Illinois 121 in Lincoln on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (David Proeber/The Pantagraph via AP)

David Proeber

LINCOLN — Police on Wednesday released the names of three men who were killed when their small plane crashed onto Interstate 55 in central Illinois. The plane’s three occupants were identified by Illinois State Police as pilot Mitchell Janssen, 22, of Princeville, Illinois, and passengers Matthew Hanson, 33, of Pulaski, Wisconsin, and Kevin Chapman, 30, of Urbana, Illinois. The men were in a 2013 Cessna 172 that crashed and became engulfed in flames on I-55 in Lincoln just before 9 a.m. Tuesday. The crash closed an area of the highway around mile marker 126 for more than five hours. Police did not release any information on what caused the crash Wednesday, but said the flight had taken off from Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington.

The fall happened Tuesday in the 1000 block of Olive Street. Police say it’s an apparent suicide but one witness said it appears she slipped.

The shooting happened early Thursday morning and an 18-year-old was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Nathaniel Hendren, 30, pleaded guilty of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action, and apologized to the family of Katlyn Alix.

Jibri Baker pleaded guilty Friday to murdering his son, Ayden Baker, on April 8, 2017, at home in the 4100 block of South Compton Avenue.

The fall happened Tuesday in the 1000 block of Olive Street. Police say it’s an apparent suicide but one witness said it appears she slipped.

One letter of support for Dr. Brij Vaid prompted St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell to rebuke an assistant prosecutor.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim in Sunday’s accident as Samantha J. Graves, 31.

Matthew D. Lieberman was accused of firing a gun while shouting racial slurs at people in two 2017 incidents.

The 29-year-old victim, identified by his family as Isiah Hudson, suffered puncture wounds to his chest and other parts of his body.

Deron Mitchell Jr., 18, of Overland, pleaded guilty Wednesday and Deandre Darnell Moore, 25, of St. Louis, pleaded last week to federal charges.

Lincoln, Illinois, firefighters, Illinois State Police and other investigators respond to the crash of a small airplane in the southbound lane of I-55 over Illinois 121 in Lincoln on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (David Proeber/The Pantagraph via AP)