🔥Police ID second body in case of 6-year-old found dead🔥

By Audrey McNamara

February 14, 2020 / 12:11 PM

/ CBS News

South Carolina police on Friday identified the second body found in the case of missing 6-year-old Faye Swetlik as Coty Scott Taylor, a 30-year-old neighbor of the girl. Police said they believe the two bodies are “linked.”

On Thursday, authorities announced that the body of Swetlik was found, three days after she went missing in front of her home.

Family photo

This is a developing story and will be updated.