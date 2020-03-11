🔥Police hunting man after woman in her 20s raped in south London🔥

Police are hunting a man as part of an investigation into a woman being raped in south London.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was attacked by a stranger in Kennington Gardens, Southwark, on December 29.

She was left with head injuries and taken to hospital as a precaution.

The Metropolitan Police have released a picture of a man they would like to talk to in connection with the assault.

They said the woman was walking down Kennington Park Road when she was approached by an unknown man who then attacked her.

Detective Inspector Ian Kenward said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we are keen to speak to the man in the attached footage.

“We are urging anyone who may have been in the area or who recognises him to contact police.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or on Twitter @MetCC using reference 783/29DEC19.