🔥Police hunt 30 men seen armed with baseball bats after Ahmed Shamur, 16, found dead near Gallions Reach DLR station🔥

Police are hunting for a group of 30 males seen armed with baseball bats after a teenage boy was found dead in east London.

Ahmed Shamur, 16, was found unresponsive on scrubland near Gallions Reach DLR Station on Tuesday, police said.

Paramedics found him with multiple head injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Met Police officers are today following up on a tip-off from a member of the public who reported seeing a group of 30 males carrying baseball bats near the location in Newham on Monday night.

The victim was found near Gallions Reach DLR station (Google streetview)

Officers rushed to the site at the time but could not locate the suspects.

Detective Chief Inspector Larry Smith, said: “A young teenage boy has died and his family and friends are devastated. They want answers and they deserve all the help the public can give them.

“We need anyone with information to tell us what they know. In particular, we want to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Gallions Reach at around 8pm on Monday.

“If you were a passing motorist using a dashcam you may have recorded something vital, please make contact. My officers are ready to take your call and you will be fully supported.”

Anyone with information should call detectives on 0208 345 3985 quoting CAD 1573/03MAR or anonymously on Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.