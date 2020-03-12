Police have eliminated an individual from their investigation into an offensive social media marketing post that depicted Troy Deeney celebrating before Liverpool fans being crushed through the Hillsborough disaster.

Hertfordshire Constabulary were made alert to the image on March 2 in the wake of Watford beating Liverpool 3-0 at Vicarage Road on February 29.

The mocked-up image was reportedly posted on a football-related social media marketing site and caused uproar among both Liverpool and Watford fans.

Working alongside Watford’s WeCampaign, police duly launched a study and identified an individual of interest – who was simply thought to be the average person whose Facebook profile was used to create the offensive material.

Police have since had a thorough conversation with the individual in question and also have subsequently eliminated them from the enquiry.

PC Dani Howlett-Bolton, Hate Crime Officer for Watford, said: “By their very nature, these kinds of crimes are difficult to research and we’ve conducted extensive enquiries up to now, along with employed in close partnership with Watford FC.

“We are actually looking into just how the image was posted compared to that site using that one profile.

“This has caused great distress and upset to the groups of all 96 individuals who died because of the Hillsborough disaster.

“I am asking whoever has information regarding who could be in charge of this incident to accomplish the proper thing and come forward to talk with me as a matter of urgency.

“We are particularly thinking about speaking to whoever has a copy of the initial Facebook post, like the URL link that exist in the web browser’s address bar.”