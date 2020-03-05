🔥Police: Driver Flees Accident Scene Leaving Bumper, Calls Afterward For Help To Retrieve Keys🔥

SPRINGVILLE (CBS Local) — A driver who fled the scene of an accident left behind a bumper — and then called police right after the crash when he or she locked their keys in the car, according to police in Utah.

The Springville Police Department posted two images of the crash Wednesday on Facebook.

Police didn’t identify the driver or disclose if criminal charges were made against the individual, CBS affiliate KUTV reported.

Some Facebook users were congratulatory of the police department, but most were amused by the scenario.

“You can’t fix stupid, but you can certainly use the evidence left behind to charge them with hit and run and issue them a court date!” wrote Aaron Serr.

“You just can’t make this stuff up!” Alicia S. Hone commented.

And Christina Tanner wrote: “This person is definitely not the brightest crayon in the box.”

