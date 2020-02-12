Police: Dog suffered when Metro East man poured chemical on it

MADISON — A Metro East man was charged with animal torture on Tuesday after a dog covered in chemical burns was brought to the police station days earlier. Rodney W. Johnson, 45, of Granite City, sprayed a corrosive substance on the dog, Madison County prosecutors said. The dog, a Maltese mix named Charlie, wasn’t taken to the vet for two days before a friend of Johnson’s brought the dog to police on Thursday.”It completely ate away at the dog’s skin,” Madison city Detective Kyle Graham said, adding that investigators believe the burns were intentional. “This is an ongoing investigation, but I will say it was done out of anger.”Charlie has serious injuries to his face and body and was handed over to a rescue for emergency care. Veterinarians initially feared that Charlie would not survive, but noted some improvement to his condition. Surgeons managed to close a wound on his leg. “The images depicting the injuries to Charlie are heartbreaking and truly disturbing to look at,” Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons said in a statement.In addition to animal torture, Johnson also was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals. He was being held on $40,000 bail.

More than a dozen felony counts were dismissed against Marquise Henderson in a case that’s over three years old. Prosecutors say they intend to refile.

The suit by a Texas man claimed that a Pevely police officer seized his cellphone and threatened him with arrest as he was filming a traffic stop.

Ajla Zekan, 21, allegedly stabbed the cab driver approximately 11 times without any warning, according to court documents..

James Kempf shot himself in woods in the Ozarks as police approached his makeshift bed made of foil, foam board and a green tarp. The property owner said Kempf was a good friend driven crazy in a child-custody fight.

Marlon J. Hall is accused of involuntary manslaughter and other charges after his girlfriend, a passenger in the car, miscarried.

Jaren J. Harvey, 18, and Julian L. Alexander, 18, each has been charged with murder in the shooting last week of Dexter Byrd, 19.

Allegations in a Missouri lawsuit shed light on how some jail officials use restraint chairs, which have been linked to dozens of deaths.

The shooting happened near the Riverview Boulevard exit on I-70 on Wednesday night.

Mary Ann Gibson inflated her company’s cash flow figures to keep a line of credit. The bank lost $2.5 million when her company failed.

A victim told police that when she was 15, she started talking with Michael Bakale on mobile apps Whisper and Snapchat.

Rodney W. Johnson was charged Feb. 11, 2020, with animal torture after a dog with chemical burns on its body was brought to police. Photo courtesy of Madison police.