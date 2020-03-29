🔥Police continue coronavirus crackdown as officers disperse 'massive' karaoke party and charge man with approaching Tesco shoppers🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A “massive” 25-person karaoke party at a house in Derbyshire has been dispersed by police as UK-wide forces continue to crack down on those flouting the coronavirus social distancing rules.

A man who repeatedly approached shoppers at a Tesco superstore has been also charged with breaking the measures near Greater Manchester.

A 26-year-old woman was charged by Avon and Somerset Police after allegedly coughing and spitting at a police officer responding to reports of a house party.

It comes as Brits across the country continue to defy the Government’s lockdown rules, put in place to stop the spread of coronavirus and save lives.

A karaoke machine found at an address in Normanton at 10pm on Saturday. (PA)

Derbyshire Police officers were said to be “in absolute shock” about the karaoke party in Dover Street, Normanton, at 10pm on Saturday.

They posted photos of the party on social media, showing a table covered in food and drink and large speakers in use.

The force said that “strong words of advice” were given to all those inside and the party was dispersed but no further action was taken.

A Twitter account for Derbyshire Police, @DerWestResponse, tweeted: “Officers have just attended an address in absolute shock to find 25 adults and children having a massive party with speakers and karaoke.

“It is clear people are still having complete disregard for the Government advice and rules.”

This week, Derbyshire Police introduced measures to prevent gatherings in the county by dyeing a “blue lagoon” in Buxton black to deter visitors. The force had already come under fire from some quarters for using drone footage to shame people travelling into the Peak District to walk in the hills.

Meanwhile, Steven Norman Mackie, 53, was charged with repeatedly approaching members of the public at Tesco.

He was allegedly out of his home without good reason and was walking towards shoppers queueing at the Tesco store in Stalybridge, Greater Manchester, on Saturday.

Police officers “advised” him about his conduct but he continued to approach people contrary to social distancing rules and Government guidelines on the restriction of movement during the emergency period, Greater Manchester Police said.

The man was charged for allegedly repeatedly approaching Tesco shoppers (Getty)

Mackie, of Stamford Street, Stalybridge, has been charged with one count of failing to maintain public health and causing public disorder and nuisance contrary to regulations 6, 9(1b and 4) of the Health Protection Regulations 2020. He is due to appear at Tameside Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Meanwhile, a 26-year-old was charged by police after allegedly spitting and coughing at officers responding to reports of a party.

She is one of three woman arrested by Avon and Somerset Police after officers were spat on, coughed at and physically attacked in the force area over the weekend.

She was charged with assaulting an emergency worker after an officer attending reports of a house party in Bridgwater was coughed and spat at just after 7pm on Saturday.

In Bath, a 42-year-old woman was charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker – one relating to an officer being spat at – just after 7.30pm on Saturday.

A 36-year-old woman has also been charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker after officers were physically assaulted while attending a domestic-related incident in Bridgwater just before 8pm on Saturday.

Chief Superintendent Carolyn Belafonte said such incidents were particularly abhorrent amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Officers are simply trying to do their job to protect the public and keep our communities safe in these worrying times,” she said.

“They do not deserve to be assaulted in any way, particularly being spat on and coughed at.

“Anyone who does this can expect to be arrested and as we have already seen elsewhere they could face a prison sentence as a result.”

All three of the women arrested by Avon and Somerset Police on Saturday will appear before magistrates next month.