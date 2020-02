🔥Police chief in one-man New Hampshire department ousted, leaves in his underwear🔥

When Corydon, N.H., decided at its town meeting to disband the police department, they asked the one-man staff to turn in his patrol car and uniform. Richard Lee did, then started waling home in his boots, hat and underwear. Photo provided by Richard Lee.

Richard Lee

CROYDON, N.H. — A small New Hampshire town’s only lawman was let go Tuesday night. Richard Lee, the now-former Chief of Police of Croydon, was asked to turn in his patrol car and his uniform. He did – and then headed for the snowy walk home in only boots, a hat, and his underwear.Lee says at the regular town meeting, the topic of the town’s department came up unexpectedly.”Out of nowhere the selectboard made a motion to disband the police department,” he said. “I was told at that point that I had to turn my cruiser keys in, and supply them with my badges, uniform and (other equipment) immediately.”Lee said he was about finished undressing when one of the selectmen asked what he was doing. He told them “you said immediately, this is immediately.””I told them ‘see ya’ and went out the door in my underwear.”Lee says someone called his wife, who caught up to him and drove him the rest of the way home.Russell Edwards, the board’s chairman, confirmed the vote to CNN and told CNN affiliate WPTZ the board’s vote to dissolve the Croydon Police Department was “a well thought out decision … and we have many issues to decide on what we have to do so this is as much of (a) comment we’re going to give at this point.”Lee had been the chief of the small town for 20 years after being a police officer in neighboring Newport, where he lives, for 25 years. According to Lee, he worked 32 hours a week on average patrolling, responding to calls, completing paperwork and performing duties as prosecutor. The town paid between $40,000 and $50,000 a year for the police department, which included his $18.76 hourly wage, according to Lee.