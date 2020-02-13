🔥Police capture man they say ran over a police officer in Vinita Park🔥

UPDATED at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday with names of police suspects.ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police arrested two men less than 24 hours after police say one of them ran over an officer with the North County Police Cooperative.The department on Wednesday identified the injured officer, who is recovering, as Sgt. Lynn Woodard, a spokesmen for the cooperative.On Tuesday, patrol officers arrived at an O’Reilly Auto Parts store in Vinita Park about 6:15 p.m. after getting calls that a man tried to use counterfeit money, police said. Officers confronted two men. One ran. The other got into a vehicle, and then ran over Woodard, police said, leaving the officer with head, leg and other injuries.On Wednesday, police charged Cory Clasen, 25, of St. Louis, with forgery and resisting arrest, and Dennis Vehlewald, 22, of Truesdale, in Warren County, of assault on a law enforcement officer, armed criminal action and felony resisting arrest, according to documents provided by the North County Police Cooperative.

Dennis Vehlewald, left, was charged for running over a North County Police Cooperative officer, and Cory Clasen, right, was charged for trying to use counterfeit money.

Police caught Clasen minutes after confronting the two. They arrested Vehlewald on Wednesday, and said they discovered additional counterfeit money with him.Clasen is being held in lieu of a $50,000 cash bond. Vehlewald is being held without bond.