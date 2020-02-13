Police call up Major Case Squad for homicide in Uplands Park

UPLANDS PARK — North County Police Cooperative officers were called on Wednesday afternoon to the death of a 30-year-old man here.The Major Case Squad took over the investigation, and is investigating the death as a homicide. The shooting happened in the 6500 block of Glenmore Avenue.

