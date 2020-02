On September 9, 2016, Robert Poynter planned to meet his wife Chacey at a fast food restaurant in Royse City, Texas, to reconcile their relationship. At 10:26 p.m., Chacey called him from a dirt road 3-and-half miles away, in need of his help. Robert came to her rescue, but was shot dead shortly after arriving. On the scene, police question Chacey Poynter — the only witness to his murder.