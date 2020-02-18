🔥Police: Ballwin ‘hostage’ actually drunk woman whom others wouldn’t allow to drive🔥

BALLWIN — Police recently rushed to a Ballwin home where a caller said she was being held hostage, only to learn that the woman was drunk and others in the home were trying to prevent her from driving, authorities said Tuesday.Officers arrived at the home in the 100 block of Cumberland Park Court within two minutes of receiving the call, police said in a Facebook post.A hostage situation would “definitely be a priority 1 call,” officer Mike Burgoyne said. “Officers would typically run lights and sirens.”Shortly after arriving at the home early Thursday morning, police discovered that the caller was inebriated and others were trying to stop her from getting behind the wheel for her own safety, police said.Officers managed to convince the woman that she should “probably stay where she was for the evening,” Burgoyne said.”Stuff happens,” Burgoyne said of the call. “We’ll respond to any kind of call. That’s what we’re here for.”