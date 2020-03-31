🔥Police arrest more than 650 suspects staying at home during week-long crackdown🔥

More than 650 suspects have been arrested during a week-long Met crackdown on violent crime and drugs.

Prolific robbers, knife carriers and drug dealers were targeted by officers using stop and search, 2,000 weapon sweeps and knife arches in London’s hotspots.

Uniformed and plain-clothes police also hunted down their most wanted criminals, some of whom were un­­usually at home with families due to the lockdown.

Drugs, cash, a cannabis factory, ­Zombie knives and hammers were found when police officers raided 65 properties as part of Operation Sceptre from Monday March 23 to Sunday March 29.

The force has been tested by sickness as the capital continues to be the centre of the epidemic. But a huge drop in crime, especially robbery and burglary, is aiding officers who remain on the beat.

Commander Jane Connors said: “If anybody had the view we would be going light, they are very much mistaken — we will absolutely bear down on violence. It won’t stop.

“Some of London’s most prolific, high-harm offenders have been apprehended, and dangerous weapons which could have potentially ended up in the wrong hands have been removed from our streets.

“Officers will continue to use all of the tactics available to them, day and night, to suppress violence in London and I would like to thank all those involved for their unwavering commitment to making our resilient city safer.”

Police have been carrying out community reassurance patrols.

They need to hear from anyone who has information about crime, criminals who carry a weapon, and those who exploit others for gain or revenge.

Anyone who doesn’t want to speak to police directly can contact Crime­stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.