🔥Police: 15-year-old arrested in South Boston with loaded gun, heroin, and cocaine🔥

Boston police and members of the FBI Task Force arrested a 15-year-old from South Boston on Saturday on firearm- and drug-related charges, according to a Boston Police Department release.

The arrest took place around 3: 58 p.m. during an investigation in the area of 91 Msgr O’Callaghan Way where officers reported locating and approaching the suspect before he took off running, dropping his jacket on the ground behind him.

After police reportedly recovered a loaded 9mm Millennium G2 handgun, nine small plastic bags of heroin, five Suboxone strips, and one small plastic bag of cocaine from inside the jacket pockets, officers said they stopped the teen shortly after he began running and placed him in custody.

He was expected to appear in South Boston Juvenile Court on charges of delinquent to wit: unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device, and possession with intent to distribute Class A and B drugs.