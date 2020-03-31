Pokey LaFarge’s sold-out shows at Off Broadway are postponed

Pokey LaFargeCourtesy of Larry Niehues

Pokey LaFarge’s May 15-May 16 concerts at Off Broadway are postponed. Both shows are sold out. New dates are being worked on for the shows. The postponements come in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. LaFarge releases his new album “Rock Bottom Rhapsody” on April 10.Get more information at offbroadwaystl.com.

