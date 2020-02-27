🔥Pokemon Sword and Shield adds Bulbasaur, Mewtwo and Squirtle on Pokémon Day🔥

Trainers get ready, first-generation Pokémon Charmander, Squirtle, Bulbasaur and Mewtwo are being added to Pokémon Sword and Shield for Pokémon Day.

Today is Pokémon Day, a celebration of the original versions of the game – Red and Green – when they were first released in Japan in February 1996.

With this joyous day comes a lot of presents from Pokémon, with in-game events taking place in Sword and Shield and mobile game Pokémon GO.

The most important news is that Mewtwo, Bulbasaur, Squirtle and Charmander are all popping up in Max Raid Battles in Sword and Shield.

(Pokémon)

Squirtle and Bulbasaur will be welcomed to the game with open, loving arms while Charmander has actually been there since launch, albeit only obtainable after beating the game.

While Mewtwo is appearing in the game, it doesn’t appear to be capturable which is a shame.

Despite this, the addition of the original starter Pokémon serves as a beautifully sweet anodyne to fans as their presence was bitterly missed when the game launched in November 2019.

But you have to act fast, the event is only running from today until March 1, so get your Trainer cap on and go capture some Pokémon.

If you want more details about Pokemon Day celebrations and events, check out our roundup here.