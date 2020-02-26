🔥Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back:Evolution is coming to Netflix tonight🔥

Photo: Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back — Evolution.. Image Courtesy Netflix Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back: Evolution will be available to stream on Netflix on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Will you be staying up late to watch the new Netflix original movie?We have some great news for Pokémon fans! Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back: Evolution is coming to Netflix very soon!Netflix recently announced Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back: Evolution will be added to the streaming service at 12:01 a.m. PT on Thursday, Feb. 27. That means that Pokémon fans on the East coast will need to stay up until 3:01 a.m. ET to start watching this movie. I’m sure more than a few fans will definitely do that!As it so happens, Thursday, Feb. 27, is also Pokémon Day around the world, so happy Pokémon Day, everybody! We hope you celebrate by watching Mewtwo Strikes Back: Evolution! This is the first Netflix original Pokémon movie, and it seems pretty clear that it’s going to be a big success. Pokémon is, after all these years, still super popular around the world, and Netflix is the biggest streaming service in the world. It just seems like the perfect pairing.We also shared the official synopsis of the film below, via Netflix:When researchers discover and exploit a fossil of the Mythical Pokémon Mew, they unleash a creation that goes against the very laws of nature.Watch the trailer for the new Netflix original film below!This is the 22nd Pokémon movie, so fans probably know what to expect. If you have seen The First Movie, this movie will look and feel pretty similar, although there will be some major differences. This, however, is the first CGI Pokémon movie, so that should also add a little bit of excitement for fans.This film will be available to stream on Netflix everywhere except for Japan and South Korea. Netflix has the international distribution rights to the film, according to Deadline.Will you be staying up late to watch? Spread the word about Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back: Evolution and make sure your friends know when the new movie will be available to stream!