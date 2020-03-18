🔥Pokémon GO's Genesect special research event is now a solo mission thanks to coronavirus🔥

Pokémon GO is a uniquely social game, so with the fast-spreading coronavirus and self-isolation, Niantic is doing its best to keep the game accessible to those who are stuck inside.

A number of community events like the Abra Community Day were already postponed or cancelled earlier in the month. But it looks like the Genesect special research event, which is starting on Friday, will go ahead.

With the story event based on the mythical Pokémon Genesect set to take place this weekend, Niantic has decided to make it entirely playable by yourself, and most likely from the comfort of your own home.

The event will be playable from 8am GMT on Friday, March 20 to Thursday, March 26.

(The Pokémon Company)

Now you can complete it solo, here are the updated tasks you’ll need to complete:

Catch Pokémon of various types

Play with your Buddy

Power up Pokémon

Battle another Trainer (this includes Go Battle Leauge)

Hatch Eggs

Like previous Special Research story events, if you want to take part you’ll need to buy a special ticket form the in-game store which costs £7.99.

Buying the ticket grants you access to the quest “A Drive to Investigate” and comes with cosmetics and in-game consumables like 5 premium battle passes, 3 super incubators, 3 charged TMs, 3 Fast TMs, 3 incense, 3 Star Pieces and more.

The event is not tied to a set location and will be available to players wherever Pokémon GO is available.

Even without a ticket, players can still encounter unique Pokémon in raids, in the wild and in eggs from when the event launches on Friday.