🔥Pokémon GO: The research challenges and rewards for March🔥

Pokémon GO players rejoice, there’s a lot of great stuff to look forward to this month, from events to a new set of Field Research tasks.

If you’re unfamiliar with field Research quests, here’s a brief overview of everything you need to know.

In Pokémon GO, players can visit real-world locations that are marked as PokéStops on the in-game map.At these stops, you’ll find Professor Willow, who will have field research quests for you to complete.

As you might expect, completing these requests will give you rewards, which can be anything from in-game items to random Pokémon encounters. After you complete seven of these quests you’ll be able to capture a special Pokémon, which changes each month.

Which special Pokémon is the Breakthrough encounter this month?

Revealed in a Pokémon GO blog post, we know that the Research Breakthrough encounter for March will be the Thorn Seed Pokémon Ferroseed, and it’ll come with bonus Stardust.

Ferroseed’s evolved form, Ferrothorn, can be a powerful contender in Trainer Battles, including those in the GO Battle League.

(The Pokémon Company)

The encounter Pokémon for February was Woobat, which you can still get today until about 21:00 GMT when the next special Pokemon will be available.

The blog post said Ferroseed will be available from “Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. PST (GMT −8) to Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7)”.

When do the quests start?

The new Field Research quests should go live later tonight at around 21:00 GMT.

Until this reset happens, the quests from February will still be available.

What are the Field Research Tasks and rewards?

According to Future Game Releases, these are the tasks and rewards:

Catch 10 Pokémon. Reward: Magikarp

Catch three Grass, Water or Ground Type Pokémon. Reward: Hoppip

Catch five Weather Boosted Pokémon. Reward: Poliwag, Vulpix

Catch seven different species of Grass Type Pokémon. Reward: three Rare Candy

Catch a Dragon-type Pokémon. Reward: Dratini

Catch five Fire-type Pokémon. Reward: Torchic

Hatch an Egg. Reward: Exeggcute

Hatch three Eggs. Reward: Magmar

Hatch five Eggs. Reward: Chansey

Hatch seven Eggs. Reward: Mossy Lure

Take a snapshot. Reward: Sunkern

Earn five hearts with your Buddy. Reward: Cherrim (sunny)

Make five Nice Throws. Reward: Voltorb

Make three Great Throws. Reward: Lileep, Anorith, Gastly

Make three Great Throws in a row. Reward: Onix

Make five Great Curveball throws in a row. Reward: Spinda #6

Make three Excellent throws in a Row – Larvitar

Battle in a Gym – Mankey

Battle in a Gym five times – Machop

Win a Battle – Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle

Win three Gym Battles – Jynx

Win a Level 3 or higher Raid – Kabuto, Omanyte

Win five Raids – Aerodactyl

Use a Super-Effective Charge Attack in seven Gym Battles – Electabuzz

Battle in a Raid – Pinsir

Send 10 Gifts to Friends – Gligar

Trade a Pokemon – Tangela

Battle another Trainer – Mankey

Power up Pokemon five times – Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle

Evolve a Pokemon – Gloom

Transfer three Pokemon – Diglett

Defeat three Team Go Rocket Grunts – Growlithe

Good luck out there.