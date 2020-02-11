🔥PM pondering enhanced role for Javid deputy in Downing Street🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Treasury rising star Rishi Sunak is set to get an enhanced role working with the Prime Minister’s office on big spending schemes after this week’s reshuffle.

The move could create rivalries with Chancellor Sajid Javid, who one Tory source said would be “left to announce the tax rises” needed to pay for increases in spending on key services.

Mr Sunak is understood to have hosted Boris Johnson and partner Carrie Symonds at his Yorkshire constituency home during the leadership contest, and was given a high-profile media role during the general election.

Other rising stars set for promotions on Thursday are prisons minister Lucy Frazer, who piloted the law making “upskirting” an offence, and Victoria Atkins, the minister for women, who has impressed No 10 with her competence and enthusiasm.

Some Tory MPs hope that former defence secretary Penny Mordaunt, who backed Jeremy Hunt in the leadership battle, will return to the Cabinet.

Oliver Dowden, the Paymaster General, could replace Culture Secretary Baroness Morgan who wants to step down from government.

Former Cabinet minister Andrew Mitchell is understood to have been on a recent list of potential candidates for President of the COP26 environmental summit, replacing Claire O’Neill who was fired 10 days ago. Mr Mitchell quit the Cabinet in 2012 after being accused of calling police officers “plebs”.

Michael Gove, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, has been linked to the COP26 role because he has the PM’s ear and, as a former environment secretary, has a deep understanding of the policy trade-offs. But he is also tipped to get a beefed-up position masterminding post-Brexit negotiations with the EU.

The COP26 summit in November will be the biggest international gathering in Britain this year and a figure with Cabinet experience is seen as a must to persuade leaders to sign a deal on climate change. “The COP26 president needs to be someone who can get on a plane to Beijing or America and get to talk to the senior people,” said an insider.

Overall the reshuffle is expected to be modest compared with last summer’s Night of the Long Knives when 17 ministers resigned or were sacked.