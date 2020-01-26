🔥PM Narendra Modi addresses Mann Ki Baat on 71st Republic Day: Live Updates🔥

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.IANS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the 61st edition of his monthly radio programme — Mann Ki Baat — on Sunday at 6 pm.

Here are the live updates of PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’:

1. My dear countrymen, Namaskar. Today is the 26th of January, says PM Modi.

2. Friends, this time, it came across as appropriate to change the broadcast time of Mann Ki Baat, on account of the Republic Day celebrations. And that is why I am reaching out to you this evening through Mann Ki Baat, having thought of a separate time slot: Modi

3. PM Modi said, “We have come together, once again, on the dais of Mann Ki Baat .This is to discuss newer subjects; to celebrate the latest achievements of our countrymen; in fact, to celebrate India.”

4. When every Indian takes a step forward, it results in India going ahead by a 130 crore steps, says the prime minister.

5. PM said: “My dear countrymen, we touched upon the Mann Ki Baat charter. The ethos of public participation, besides in the area of sanitation, is rising rapidly on another front… and that is water conservation.”