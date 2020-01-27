🔥Plymouth high school principal arrested for allegedly driving drunk🔥

The principal of a high school in Plymouth is accused of driving drunk after the vehicle he was driving allegedly crashed into the back of another one on Saturday evening.

James Hanna, who serves as the principal of Plymouth South High School, was arraigned on charges of drunken driving and negligent operation of a motor vehicle with injuries from mobile phone use, according to 7News.

Hanna has pleaded not guilty, WCVB reported. His next court date is set for March 3.

Police were initially called to the area near Mayflower Food and Spirits around 6 p.m. for the crash. Hanna was reportedly unable to recite the alphabet during a sobriety test, stumbling over letters after F and stopping at letter O, according to 7News. He reportedly said he’d had three beers before driving to a 99 Restaurant to pick up dinner. He also allegedly said he’d been texting just prior to the crash.

When Hanna was given a breath test, his blood alcohol content was nearly three times the legal limit of .08, The Boston Globe reported.

Plymouth Superintendent Gary Maestas said in a statement that the district knows about the alleged incident, according to NBC10 Boston.

“The Plymouth Public Schools will proceed in the best interest of the students of the particular school within the community of Plymouth,” part of the statement said. “A plan is being developed to address the short and long-term needs of the building and will be conveyed to the school community when available.”