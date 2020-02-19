🔥Plucky pensioner, 77, fights off thug who targeted him at cash machine🔥

This is the moment a pensioner fought off a robber who tried to steal his money from a cash machine.

The 77-year-old was making a withdrawal from the cash point outside a Sainsbury’s supermarket in Cardiff earlier this month.

CCTV footage shows the would-be robber walking behind the pensioner and trying to wrestle him.

However the older man fights back and squares up to the thug before the pair trade blows.

The attacker is forced to back away empty handed while the pensioner is seen giving him a “come on” gesture.

The attacker is described as a white man wearing a high-vis vest, a black hat with white motif and carried a black rucksack.

He ran off towards Colchester Avenue in the Pen-y-Lan area of the city at around 6am on February 5.

South Wales Police have launched an investigation into the attempted robbery and paid tribute to the “brave” pensioner.

Detective Constable Stephen Mayne said: “The victim in this case showed great bravery, however he has been left shaken.

“We would encourage anyone who knows him to please come forward.”