🔥PlayStation is holding a major PS5 reveal event later today🔥

PlayStation fans unite, Sony has finally confirmed that the PS5 reveal event will be happening later today, with the company set to unveil its next-generation console at 4pm GMT.

The reveal will be taking place on the PlayStation Blog website, with PS5 architect Mark Cerny providing “a deep dive into PS5’s system architecture and how it will shape the future of games”.

Since the PS5 was first announced, Sony has been drip-feeding us tiny morsels of information about the next-gen console including its release window, logo, name and a few details.

Xbox recently held its own deep dive into the Xbox Series X specs and features, so it looks like Sony wants to keep up.

This event later today is expected to answer some burning questions about the PS5 specs, price and possibly even some launch titles developed exclusively for the new console.

Launch title exclusives will play a big part in who wins the console wars later this year, with both devices still set to launch around December 2020. PS4 exclusives includes games such as Spider-Man, Horizon: Zero Dawn and God of War, whilst Microsoft counts the likes of Halo and the Gears of War series amongst the Xbox exclusive titles.

With the Xbox One’s games lineup being somewhat lacking in comparison to the PS4’s roster, Microsoft seems to be trying to get ahead of the curve with PlayStation at every opportunity by releasing more details than its counterpart.

We await the news later today. You can watch the announcement when it happens at 4pm GMT here.