🔥PlayStation 5 Vs. Xbox Series X: The specs face-off between your new consoles🔥

Coronavirus could have caused the shutdown of the Games Developers Conference but that didn’t stop Sony from releasing its first true deep dive in to the specifications of its next-generation console, the PlayStation 5.

Lead architect on the PS4 and today PS5, Mark Cerny, lead the live stream yesterday which revealed information regarding the capabilities of the PS5’s SSD specifically.

Considering that Microsoft has been fairly open concerning the Xbox Series X during the past, we can begin to start to see the big differences between your new consoles already.

Some tips about what we know up to now concerning the PS5 and new Xbox, compared.

The Xbox Series X looks similar to a PC when compared to a traditional console (Microsoft)

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: teraflops and GPU

You might’ve heard the word teraflops being thrown around recently. In a nutshell, a teraflop (or TFLOP) has turned into a measurement for the performance capacity for a graphics card.

As you may expect, the bigger the real number, the higher the performance – but there are several exceptions to the rule.

For the PS5, Sony has collaborated with AMD to produce a custom GPU with ray-tracing and an SSD which will allow game developers to possess a lot more freedom making the games they need.

The largest difference between your two is based on the GPU. While Xbox and Sony use exactly the same AMD 2 RDNAs, SSDs and both have ray-tracing, they shall offer different degrees of teraflop power.

PS5’s provides 10.28 teraflops of power with 36 compute units running at 2.23 GHz each. (For reference, the PS4 Pro is with the capacity of 4.2 teraflops).

Compared, the Xbox Series X offers 12 teraflops of power, with 52 compute units running at 1.825 GHz.

There is no clear winner here, as teraflops depend on other the different parts of the console.

As PlayStation architect Cerny described through the PS5 conference, more teraflops won’t indicate an improved product.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Processor, memory and SSD storage

The PS5 use eight Zen 2 cores with a frequency around 3.5 GHz, as the Xbox Series X could have eight AMD-based Zen 2 cores, each clocked at 3.8 GHz.

These processor cores will undoubtedly be clocked to high power, however the difference between your two is nearly negligible.

Since it stands, both PS5 and Xbox Series X could have 16 GB of RAM – that is double the RAM on the initial PS4.

Regarding the SSD (solid state drive), the PS5’s looks faster on paper. Where hard disks allows more storage typically, they’re much slower with regards to writes and reads.

Running at 5.5 GB/s, that is, frankly, massive, there is a lot more within to greatly help everything run and load faster – theoretically reducing plenty of bottlenecking in the areas of the console.

The Xbox Series X SSD will reportedly run at 3.75 GB/s, that is considerably less than the PS5’s purported SSD.

Microsoft custom-built the SSD with speed at heart and, clocking in a 1 TB (terabyte) on an SSD is well above the common size of the one.

This will deliver faster load times specifically, The Quick Resume Xbox will introduce where you can boot up your console and grab wherever you left off, and a virtual RAM memory cache for developers.

When it comes to SSD, Microsoft wins on storage if the PS5 can deliver 5.5 GB/s writes and reads speed, that will be huge not only for players, but also for game developers too.

Deciding on an SSD over a normal hard drive found in the PS4 allows the PS5 and Xbox Series X to instantly boot up games, nearly completely remove load times and present players additional time gaming rather than waiting.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: and the winner is…

For the present time, Xbox appears to be at the top. That is mostly right down to just how much Microsoft have revealed, it creates it feel more of possible instead of Sony has only begun making announcements about their console.

With regards to the entire scoreboard? Well, between your PS3 and the Xbox 360, Microsoft made a near perfect console.

Currently, if you were to ask us which we thought may be the clear winner between your current PS4 and Xbox One, we’d say PS4 hands-down. From its slick console, home and overall design to the extraordinary exclusive titles past, future and present, the PS4 does so a lot of things right.

Sony also offers the edge with regards to exclusives. For the PS4, exclusive titles include Persona, Uncharted, THE FINAL folks and Bloodborne, whereas Xbox only offers major titles including Halo Series and Gears of War currently.

One advantage the Xbox Series X does hold on the PS5 currently is its backwards compatibility that will allow players to keep to play four generations of Video games.

This means existing Xbox One games, including backwards-compatible Xbox 360 and original Xbox games, will be playable (and hopefully, look beautiful) on the Xbox Series X. This even implies that titles in Xbox Game Pass shall reap the benefits of steadier frame rates, faster load times and improved resolution and visual fidelity.

Currently, Sony has said 100 PS4 games will undoubtedly be backwards compatible, but hopefully that library will grow sincerely.

Both consoles will undoubtedly be competing against one another in once frame, because they are slated for a ‘Holiday 2020’ release. Time will tell who happens on top.