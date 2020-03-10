🔥Players demand Spanish matches to be suspended because of coronavirus as RFEF discuss Copa del Rey final move🔥

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) are to discuss delaying next month’s Copa del Rey final due to the risk of coronavirus, as the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE) demand games to be postponed instead of played nowadays.

LaLiga announced previously Tuesday that another two rounds of your competition will undoubtedly be closed to fans amid health issues and several European games in Spain may also be shut to the general public, including Barcelona’s last-16 clash with Napoli in a few days.

“Relative to Article 214 of the overall Regulations of the RFEF, we shall submit for consideration to the finalist clubs of the Copa del Copa and Rey de la Reina, for approval at the next meeting of the RFEF Delegate Commission on March 25, a big change of dates if the games can’t be used fans present on the dates originally scheduled,” the Federation said in a statement.

Real Sociedad and Athletic Club are because of meet within an all-Basque Copa del Rey final on April 18 in Seville, as the women’s Copa de la Reina – still at the semi-final stage – has its showpiece on, may 31, with the venue yet to be decided.

The RFEF may also be considering their choices for Spain’s friendly against Germany at the Wanda Metropolitano on March 26.

Following LaLiga’s announcement, AFE has needed all matches in Spain to be suspended.

“Given the measures being taken by the federal government, and the recommendations of the planet Health Organization (WHO), in relation not merely to activities with the general public, but in the health of workers especially, and taking into account the feeling of the union for this function, we request that the measures completed be presided over by the guarantee of minimum threat of the players of most categories,” AFE said.

“And because of this, expressly, we’ve requested the suspension of most matches, in every ALL and divisions types of both sexes.”