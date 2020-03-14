PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has confirmed half of the total prize money from the recently-cancelled Players Championship will be evenly distributed among each player involved.

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the sporting world has been immense, with the tournament – known to many as the fifth major in golf – cancelled on Thursday evening.

According to PGA Tour regulations, 50 per cent of the total $15million prize purse – higher than that of any other golfing tournament – was to be evenly shared out among the players as long as an entire round was completed.

The winner was set for $2.7m, with the top three guaranteed at least $1m each. Four players failed to complete the first round before darkness forced play to be suspended, however, with the cancellation of the tournament subsequently ensuring there could be no winner.

Monahan, speaking to the media upon the tournament’s cancellation, said in the circumstances the regulations would not dictate how the players are paid, with each player set to earn roughly $52,000 – regardless of their performance.

Hideki Matsuyama was leading the tournament but will earn an even split

“We almost completed one round of this championship and we will pay 50 per cent of the purse to our players equally distributed amongst our players,” Monahan said.

“I think as we go forward, we have to consider everybody here. Our focus is going to be with our players on how we use this moment in time to inspire the communities where we won’t be playing.

“Inspire when we get back in when we’re playing, and make sure we use the strength of this organisation to do good here and ultimately get back to this unbelievable platform that we have that’s going to get stronger as we go through this challenge.”