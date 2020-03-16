🔥Player fury and a barmaid in a boiler suit… life at Dulwich Hamlet during coronavirus crisis🔥

In a dimly-lit corridor adjacent to the tunnel at Dulwich Hamlet’s Champion Hill ground, Nyren Clunis reflected on playing a football match against his will.

With professional football suspended until April amid the coronavirus pandemic, non-League clubs across the capital staged a last stand on Saturday but the National League was expected to follow suit by suspending fixtures on Monday.

“If all other leagues in the country aren’t playing, why us, why are we?” said Clunis, a Hamlet legend who is due to have a testimonial game next month.

“We all have families to look after and our own health. I feel like the League didn’t take that into consideration.”

Like all semi-pros, Clunis is facing a period of uncertainty and perhaps unemployment but his remarks felt restrained given the searing anger elsewhere.

Maidenhead boss Alan Devonshire described the League as a “disgrace”; Eastleigh manager Ben Strevens it them of greed; and Hampton and Richmond player Sam Cox said the decision to go ahead with games was “disgusting”.

At Champion Hill, however, it was business as usual in an atmosphere of exaggerated bonhomie, with supporters all too aware that it could be their last day out for some time. There were some notable quirks, with handshakes replaced by elbow-bumps for players and fans alike, and an unusually diligent queue for the pair of washbasins in the gentlemen’s toilets below the main stand.

For another thing, the Hamlet won, ending a run of four defeats with a spirited turnaround against visiting Hemel Hempstead.

After today’s likely decision, no one has any idea if it will prove a crucial juncture or an irrelevance in the club’s battle to avoid relegation from the National League South.

“We should be thinking about what happens next season — facts tell you that,” said Dulwich chairman Ben Clasper, who watched from behind one of his goals with his Working Cocker Spaniel, Betty (Hamlet is considered the home of the non-League dog).

Clasper says every club at National League level rely on gate income for cash-flow and believes “everyone will default” if the Football Association do not offer financial support.

“If the FA do not have a plan to support clubs, they are going to fail dismally,” he added.

Unlike Clunis, the Hamlet board understood the League’s decision to play on but the club took no chances with supporter wellbeing on Saturday.

Cash payments at the Champion Hill bar were banned, the club shop was closed and the usual raffle and charity collections were cancelled.

“We tried to buy hand sanitiser,” said co-director Tom Cullen. “But couldn’t for love nor money. We’ve advised fans BYO — ‘Bring Your Own’.”

All staff also wore gloves, including barmaid Lulah, who was taking no chances in a heavy-duty boiler suit.

“I’m kitted out,” said Lulah, who is one of about 50 paid non-playing staff at Hamlet on matchdays.

“I’ve got a mask with me, too. I was a bit concerned. Our max capacity is 3,000, so the chances of one person having it…

“I’m full-time here, it’s my main source of income, so the future is a bit daunting,”

A crowd of 2,376 seemingly had no such concerns, as they filled the upstairs bar and flanked the pitch shoulder-to-shoulder to roar on the Hamlet. The attendance was on par with this season’s average, as the regulars who stayed away were replaced by day-trippers who would normally have been elsewhere, including Millwall season ticket-holder Neil Daugherty and his sons Finlay, 8, and Fletcher, 4.

“It’s a little different, the stadium is smaller, so I can see much better,” said Finlay, who was at the Hamlet for the first time.

For a football-mad family like the Daughertys, more of an immediate concern than health is having no matches to attend for the foreseeable future.

“Finlay was supposed to go for his ninth birthday to England v Italy at Wembley [on March 27] with his pals,” said Daughtery.

Even 74-year-old Hamlet regular Roger Granger gave no thought to staying away, despite admitting to being “in one of the categories at risk” from COVID-19.

“I had a triple bypass last summer, I’m diabetic, I’m 75 in August,” said Granger. “But what can you do? I’ve been going home and away about five years now.

“I was Crystal Palace, then Ron Noades turned up.”

Other supporters felt duty-bound to attend in the circumstances.

“Clubs like this, you want to support them,” said Stuart Hill, a 31-year-old semi-regular at Champion Hill who also follows Leeds.

“Liverpool and [Manchester] City, it’s not going to make a difference to them if they can’t play but clubs like Dulwich, a few weeks off can put them out of business.”