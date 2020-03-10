🔥Plant experts list leaves to be used 'instead of toilet paper' amid coronavirus panic-buying🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

An Australian group of gardening experts have suggested three types of leaves as an “environmentally friendly” alternative to toilet paper as shops run out of stock due to coronavirus panic-buying.

Hills Herbal Collective, based in Victoria, posted a list on Facebook of common plants with leaves that could be used in the “toilet paper shortage crisis”.

“Desperate times call for desperate measures,” the social media post said.

“Are you concerned you may need to start using leaves if Woolies doesn’t re-stock their shelves with your favourite 3-ply soon? No need to worry – we’ve compiled a list of common plants with leaves that will do the job perfectly so you can wipe with confidence and ease.

Hills Herbal Collective recommended Mullein leaves as a loo roll alternative (Shutterstock)

“Most of these plants grow in the community medicinal herb garden in Cockatoo, so come down and grab a handful of greenery if you find yourself caught short!”

The group chose three plants that have soft leaves and do not tear easily.

“Mullein is the most obvious choice of bog roll replacement given its large, thick fluffy leaves that are absorbent and don’t tear easily,” the post said, although it warned that the leaves had tiny hairs that could be an irritant.

Hills Herbal Collective also recommended Lamb’s ear, whose “delightfully soft” leaves “will feel like you’re wiping with the ear of a baby animal”.

The group also suggested Mallow leaves, as they are “broad, durable and won’t tear”.

The Facebook post also warned users to steer clear of poisonous plants to avoid “a nasty rash on your posterior”.

“If you’re not 100 per cent sure what a particular plant is, don’t put it anywhere near your sensitive bits,” it added.

The Collective also reminded people to check for any creatures on the leaves before wiping, and to bury leaves afterwards instead of flushing them down the toilet.