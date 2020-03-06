🔥Plans revealed for fast ferry that would take people across Thames🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Plans for a “turn up and go” fast ferry that would take pedestrians and cyclists across the Thames in east London were revealed today.

TfL said it hoped the service linking Rotherhithe and Canary Wharf, under consideration after a bridge promised by Mayor Sadiq Khan was shelved last June, could be free to use.

The eastern end of the Jubilee line is very overcrowded at peak times.

The idea of a “green” bridge was dropped when TfL said the cost could be as high as £602 million, despite campaigners saying TfL overinflated the risk and claiming costs are less than £200 million.

Today’s proposal is due to go out to public consultation in summer. It could see several ferries operating at peak times, with subsidies and sponsorship potentially making it free to use.

TfL hopes construction could start next year. Consultants Steer have been appointed to assess different options.