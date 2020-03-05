planned-parenthood-leader-speaks-out-on-supreme-court-abortion-case

🔥Planned Parenthood leader speaks out on Supreme Court abortion case🔥

mariya smith0

The Supreme Court is weighing its first major abortion case since President Trump appointed two conservative judges to the bench. The case is challenging a Louisiana law that requires doctors performing abortions to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals. Planned Parenthood filed a court brief calling the law “unconstitutional.” Planned Parenthood Action Fund CEO, Alexis McGill Johnson, joins “CBS This Morning” after being in court for arguments on Wednesday.

